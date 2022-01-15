KBC Group NV Sells 9,169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

