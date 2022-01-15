KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.89% of California Water Service Group worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after buying an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

