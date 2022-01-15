KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

