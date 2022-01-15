Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,005,300 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the December 15th total of 1,422,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,008.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

