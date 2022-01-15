KeyFi (KEYFI) One Day Volume Hits $131,110.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $131,110.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.