Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.