Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches Market Cap of $24,937.57

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $24,937.57 and $61.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.