Kineko Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Kineko has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $55,670.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

