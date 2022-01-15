Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $34.72 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,772,176,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,933,330 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

