Klever Market Capitalization Achieves $104.76 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $104.76 million and $999,070.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.