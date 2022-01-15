Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,050.03 and approximately $69.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

