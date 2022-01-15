Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after buying an additional 138,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

