Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $84.19 million and approximately $999,370.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00333643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,746,955 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

