Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

LLKKF remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday. 627,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.