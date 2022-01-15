Landbox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,668.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Landbox has a total market cap of $231,122.89 and approximately $57,668.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

