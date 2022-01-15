Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Lantheus worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock worth $629,851 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

