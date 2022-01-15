Lattice Token (LTX) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $872,257.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

