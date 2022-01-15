Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

