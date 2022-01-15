LHT Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $113,597.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010033 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.