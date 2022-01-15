Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,829,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,006. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

