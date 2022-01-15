Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,829,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,006. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile
