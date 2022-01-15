LikeCoin Price Up 6.3% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $86,234.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,077,334,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,334,021 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

