Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,674 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Lincoln National worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

