Link Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,415.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

