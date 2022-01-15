Lobstex Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $376,262.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 129.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,030,161 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,734 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

