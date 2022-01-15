Lossless 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $947,590.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $947,590.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

