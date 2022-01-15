Lotto (LOTTO) Price Reaches $0.0094

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $18.82 million and $1,203.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.