Luna Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,699.39 and $68.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

