LUXCoin (LUX) Hits Market Cap of $166,520.04

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $166,520.04 and approximately $395.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,093.17 or 1.00010584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00324213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00440055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00158189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,889,216 coins and its circulating supply is 12,881,983 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

