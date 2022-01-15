LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $102.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.