Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MTENY remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile
