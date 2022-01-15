Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTENY remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

