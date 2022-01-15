MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HZO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 68.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

