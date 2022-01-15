MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

