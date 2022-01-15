Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.20 ($2.96).

MKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.33) to GBX 184 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.49.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.