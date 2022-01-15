Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

