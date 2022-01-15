Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average is $387.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.