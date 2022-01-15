Martkist (MARTK) Achieves Market Cap of $18,098.86

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $18,098.86 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010033 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Martkist

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here

Martkist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Martkist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Martkist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

