Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAURY opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $508.02 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

