MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. 511,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.