Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0025 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $47,278.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.82 or 0.07713004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.