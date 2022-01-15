Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.06.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

