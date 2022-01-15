Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,997 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.88% of CSW Industrials worth $37,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

