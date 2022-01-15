Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,250.82 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $188,250.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,819,243 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

