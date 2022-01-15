Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Meggitt stock remained flat at $$10.14 on Friday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

