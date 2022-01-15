Melalie Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a market cap of $242,807.50 and approximately $26,028.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,181,623 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

