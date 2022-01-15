Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 181.1% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $117,419.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 181.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00325642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

