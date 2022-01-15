Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 55.4% in December

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 181,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

