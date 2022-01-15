Mesefa One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a market cap of $34,482.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Mesefa Coin Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com . Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mesefa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mesefa directly using US dollars.

