MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Hits $20.39 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $466,085.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,193,618,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,023,099,568 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

