Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $12.59 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $34,408.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,596,047 coins and its circulating supply is 79,595,949 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

