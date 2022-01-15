Metronome Hits One Day Volume of $98,140.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $55.91 million and approximately $98,140.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00009538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,747,306 coins and its circulating supply is 13,602,732 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

